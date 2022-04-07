Yo Yo Honey Singh files complaint against a group of men for 'manhandling' him at a nightclub in Delhi

Musician and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a police complaint against a group of four to five men after he got manhandled at a South Delhi club on March 27, 2022. The singer whose original number is Hirdesh Singh filed a complaint on March 28. As per the Indian Express, Honey Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee lodged a complaint of nuisance, misbehaviour and threat with the Delhi cops. It seems he was performing at Skol Club in South Delhi's South Extension - II area on March 27. They said a group of men forcibly got up on stage and misbehaved with him. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan get compared to Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar from Dhadkan over THIS scene

As per Indian Express, the FIR read, "The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said 'Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko'."

The compliant further says that all the musicians on stage including Yo Yo Honey Singh left the stage in the middle of the performance. The situation apparently got out of hand. A case under ectisons of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and others have been filed on them.

Last year, his wife Shalini Singh filed a case of domestic violence on him. She said that he cheated on her with multiple women and was abusive. She has demanded a compensation of Rs ten crore from Yo Yo Honey Singh.