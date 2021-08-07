Yo Yo Honey Singh FINALLY OPENS UP on wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic violence and infidelity; calls them 'false and malicious'

Shalini Talwar has filed for divorce on the grounds of repeated domestic violence and serial infidelity amongst a litany of other damning allegations, seeking compensation and regular alimony to the tune of several crores. Through all this, the media and Honey Singh's fans have wondered what's his side of the story. Well, the celebrated rapper has finally spoken his piece...