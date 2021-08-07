Yo Yo Honey Singh FINALLY OPENS UP on wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic violence and infidelity; calls them 'false and malicious'

Yo Yo Honey Singh has faced a number of controversies throughout his career, but none have been so damning or personal like the one he's currently embroiled in, where his wife, Shalini Talwar, has accused him of a litany of horrible deeds from domestic violence and serial infidelity to even accusing his father of breaching boundaries among a whole list of shocking allegations. Shalini Talwar has filed for divorce on these grounds, seeking compensation and regular alimony to the tune of several crores. Through all this, Honey Singh has maintained his silence, leading to the media and his legion of fans wondering what's his side of the story. Well, the celebrated rapper has finally spoken his piece... Also Read - Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; reveals husband used to drag her to the bathroom and beat her

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Honey Singh wrote: “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Saumya Tandon – 25 celebrities who have been rejecting Salman Khan’s show every year

Adding that he's sure the truth will be revealed in court, the singer-songwriter added, “I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma promises to meet a fan who is battling chronic kidney disease and wishes to meet the comedian

“The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh,” he signed off.

Check out his tweet below:

We hope that the truth prevails.