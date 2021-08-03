Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar alleges domestic violence; had been dropping hints on social media since May this year

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news and for all the wrong reasons. Once again, controversy has come finding him as his wife Shalini Talwar has filed an FIR against him. She has reportedly accused him of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial fraud. Shalini Talwar has filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, say the reports. Amidst this, a scan through her social media account has revealed about her state. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar accuses him of domestic violence; files case against the rapper

For the past three months, Shalini Talwar has been allegedly dropping hints about her situation. In May, she posted about Emotional abuse with the caption, "#word #reality #cruelty." In the month of June, she made a post about a plight of a woman not being heard. She wrote, "No matter which category of society we belong , rich or poor educated or uneducated ,whether you are famous or not the plight of a women is same in the face of atrocities. #harshreality #narcissisticabuse." In July, she wrote about someone's 'blatant lying' with the caption, "#lessonslearnedinlife #wronged #dangerousminds." Check out her post below:

In January this year, Shalini had wholeheartedly promoted Yo Yo Honey Singh's track Sayaanji.

As per the reports, the court has issued a notice to the rapper/singer to file his reply by August 28. Reportedly, he has been also barred from disposing any of the jointly owned properties until the case is on. Yo Yo Honey Singh is yet to make a comment on the same.