Yodha is not just another action film. It is a film that showcases the dedication, passion, and skill of its lead actor, Sidharth Malhotra, who underwent rigorous training and preparation to play the role of Arun Katyal, a fearless commando who takes on a hijack situation single-handedly. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Dharma Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, is set to release in theatres on March 15, 2024. The film also stars Disha Patani as a cabin crew member and Raashii Khanna as an intelligence officer, who support Arun in his mission. Also Read - Yodha Movie: After Dhanush’s Thiruchitrabalam, Raashii Khanna all set to impress in Sidharth Malhotra starrer

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sidharth Malhotra slays the action genre in Yodha

But the film belongs to Sidharth Malhotra, who has proved his versatility and talent in various genres, from romance to comedy to drama. In Yodha, he takes his action game to a whole new level, performing some jaw-dropping stunts and sequences that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Also Read - Yodha on OTT: Makers of Sidharth Malhotra starrer lock THIS platform for digital premiere weeks before theatrical release

This BTS from Yodha gives us the perfect sneak peek in what to expect. Also Read - Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra's action packed avatar impresses fans; trends at top spot on YouTube

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

To prepare for his role, Sidharth Malhotra underwent a rigorous training regime, which included martial arts, parkour, firearms, and hand-to-hand combat. He also worked on his physique and stamina, following a strict diet and workout plan. He also did extensive research on the character and the hijack scenario, consulting with experts and real-life commandos.

Sidharth Malhotra did not use a body double

Sidharth Malhotra also did most of his stunts himself, without using a body double or a stuntman. He performed some dangerous and challenging stunts, such as jumping from a moving plane, fighting on top of a wing, and hanging from a parachute. He also endured some injuries and bruises during the shoot, but never gave up or complained.

Yodha is a film that promises to be a thrilling and entertaining ride, with some spectacular action and drama. It is a film that showcases the talent and potential of Sidharth Malhotra, who has emerged as one of the most promising and versatile actors of his generation. It is a film that you don't want to miss..