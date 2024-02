Yodha is arriving mid-March. The action thriller movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles. Just a couple of days ago, the Yodha Teaser was launched. It has been impressing everyone with the gripping storyline, stylised action sequences, and glimpses of the acting chops of Sidharth, Raashii and Disha that were seen in the Yodha teaser. Raashii Khanna who has worked in the South industry is impressing everyone with one role after another. After Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrabalam, Sardar and Farzi, Raashii is all set to leave the audience in awe with her stint in Yodha.

Raashii Khanna all set to play a major role in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Yodha teaser saw Raashii Khanna in a saree in what seems like the control room/tower of the airport in Sidharth Malhotra starrer. The situation is of highjack of a plane by terrorists. Raashii's character is shaken to learn about the highjack of the aeroplane. In just a couple of seconds in the Yodha teaser, the actress has managed to leave a mark.

Watch the Yodha teaser here:



Raashii Khanna is going Pan-India

Raashii Khanna made her acting debut with a Hindi movie called Madras Cafe. She then moved to the South and started working in the Telugu movies. Raashii is now a very popular actress in the Telugu industry. She has also debuted in Malayalam and Tamil language movies. Having worked with popular and talented actors such as Gopichand, Sundeep Krishnan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya and others, Raashii Khanna is now all set to conquer hearts all across the nation.

Watch this video of Yodha actress Raashii Khanna here:

Raashii Khanna was recently seen in Thiruchitrabalam which starred Dhanush and Nithya Menen in key roles. She was also seen in Sardar starring Karthi. Raashii is in a way making a comeback to Hindi movies with Yodha. She massively impressed everyone with her stint in Shahid Kapoor starrer web series, Farzi which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Yodha is arriving on 15th March and we cannot wait to see what Raashii has to offer in it.