Action thriller Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and others is making right amount of noise. After a fantastic trailer launch, the stars are now on their toes creating maximum buzz for the film. The trailer received positive response from all corners. Sidharth, Raashii and others received a thumbs up from all for their impactful performances. The makers went all out to release the trailer in a grand way. The event was organised on the plane, 37,000 feet above the ground and that's where the makers unveiled the trailer. The story revolves around an off-duty soldier who is on an hijacked plane. Raashii Khanna plays the role of Mehreen Katyal. During the trailer launch event, Raashii Khanna revealed that she always wanted to be an IAS officer, however, destiny brought her into cinema. Also Read - Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra proves he is the best Arun Katyal as Karan Johar and co share video of his intense action preparation

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Get all the entertainment News, Bollywood and TV News. Also Read - Yodha beauty Disha Patani wishes 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with throwback picture [View Pic]

Raashii Khanna says destiny got her into cinema

Whilst sharing her experience of working on this film, Raashii Khanna revealed that she was called the 'lady Yodha' on the sets during the script reading. She mentioned that thanks to this film, she realised the importance of communication as she plays the role of a government official who is responsible for all the on-ground negotiations with the hijackers. She was quoted saying, "I have always wanted to be an IAS officer, and I think destiny brought me into cinema. I was very lucky to play this role because I saw that side!" further adding that, "There is a lot I take away from this film." Raashii Khanna is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry as she has enthralled fans with her acting chops in ventures like Farzi, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Madras Cafe, Venky Mama and many more. Also Read - Yodha: Karan Johar puts a definite end to trolling over nepotism; says 'Sidharth Malhotra, Disha, Rashii are all outsiders'

Check out the trailer of Yodha below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Here's Sidharth Malhotra's video on Yodha

All you need to know about Yodha

Yodha is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and it is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Yodha is going to release on March 15. Sidharth's performance in Shershaah and Indian Police Force was loved by all and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him being a man in uniform on the big screen again.