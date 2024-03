Tiger Shroff turns a year older today. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor has been getting wishes from everyone. And his rumoured ex-GF Disha Patani has also wished him on his special occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture of herself with Tiger. The two of them were rumoured to be dating each other but they never officially confirmed their relationship status. This special birthday wish will surely melt Tigsha fans' hearts.

Tiger Shroff gets a hearty wish from Yodha beauty Disha Patani

Disha Patani is in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The actress is enjoying Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's prewedding functions in Jamnagar. Disha took some time out from the pre-wedding functions to wish the Bade Miyan Chota Miyan actor. She shared a picture from their 'Baaghi' days. Tiger is performing a kick in front of Disha, flaunting his flexibility. The actress writes, "Happy b'day baaghi may you keep kicking higher and higher". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood beauties who ace the mirror selfie game

Akshay Kumar's hilarious birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Tiger is gearing up for an actioner with Akshay Kumar called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious video from the sets. In the video, we see Tiger Shroff trying to open the door. He is seen repeatedly kicking at the door but to no avail. Later, we see Akshay coming and opening the door for him and asking him "Kya kar raha hai chote?" Akshay says it is fun to do masti with him. He wrote, "On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever."

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger also has Singham Again. He will play ACP Satya in Rohit Shetty directorial movie which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will be joining the copverse with this film.

Talking about Disha Patani, she has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna and also Welcome To the Jungle or Welcome 3.