Sidharth Malhotra has only been delivering superhits in the last few years. He has received immense love for films like Shershaah, Mission Majnu and many more. The handsome hunk was last seen in Indian Police Force and he delivered a dhamakedaar performance. Now, it is time for Yodha to take over the big screen. Sidharth Malhotra has tied up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions once again for an action thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Well, when there is a combination of Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in the picture, how can there be no dreamy romantic love song that serves as a love anthem for all the pyaar ke panchis out there? A song titled Zindagi Tere Naam is going to drop soon. Before the same, here's looking at the top 5 best Sidharth Malhotra love songs that kept us hooked for days. Also Read - Yodha action packed BTS: How Sidharth Malhotra became the ultimate action hero

Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho

One of the most soothing romantic love song of Sidharth Malhotra is Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho in which he starred with Katrina Kaif. Sung by Neeti Mohan and Armaan Malik, the song managed to touch the right chords of the audiences hearts. Also Read - Yodha on OTT: Makers of Sidharth Malhotra starrer lock THIS platform for digital premiere weeks before theatrical release

Ishq Wala Love from Student of The Year

Well, all of it started from here. Sidharth Malhotra proved himself to be a romantic hero from his very first film Student of the Year that was directed by Karan Johar. The Ishq Wala Love featuring him, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan was so dreamy that it left audiences in complete awe.

Zehnaseeb from Hasee Toh Phasee

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's film Hasee Toh Phasee is still a most favourite romantic film of many. The song Zehnaseeb played on loop as it left all the fans falling and feeling the love. Sidharth truly knows how to ace romantic numbers and Zehnaseeb is proof of it.

Bolna from Kapoor & Sons

Trust Dharma Productions to churn out the most beautiful love songs ever. Bolna from Kapoor & Sons has vocals of none other than Arijit Singh adding more charm to an already beautiful song. Sidharth Malhotra made fans go uff with love with his portrayal of Arjun Kapoor in the film and his chemistry with Alia Bhatt added to the brownie points.

Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah

Of course, the best is saved for the last. Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah is among the most favourite love songs in the history of Bollywood. The song is all the more special as it had Kiara Advani along with Sidharth Malhotra. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan brought a smile to everyone's faces as it emoted pure love.

Now it's time to make way for Zindagi Tere Naam from Yodha. Sidharth Malhotra shares the screen space with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in this one. It will hit the theatres on March 15. Action, drama, romance - Yodha seems to be a complete package that is guaranteed to entertain the masses.