Yodha and its action-packed trailer has got a lot of love from the audience. People have loved Sidharth Malhotra in the avatar of Arun Katyal, a suspended Army officer. The actor has shown us that he is superb in the action sequences where he has to indulge in hand-to-hand combat. Raashii Khanna also plays the role of an Army officer. Everyone has been wondering what is the role of Disha Patani in Yodha. Now, a new promo has come. It will leave fans curious on whether she is on the side of the hijackers or in Sidharth Malhotra's team. Also Read - Yodha diva Disha Patani stuns in her new look; fans go gaga [View pics]

Yodha: Makers unveil a new promo featuring Disha Patani

Disha Patani in a powerful role in Yodha

We know that Disha Patani is one of the stunning Bollywood actresses who has an inherent love for action. A fitness freak, she has often amazed us with her candid videos where she is flying kicks into the air. There was always a demand to see Disha Patani in an action packed role. Yodha makers might have just heeded to the requests of such fans. The song Tere Sang Ishq Hua got a good response from fans. It features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan has sung the number. Also Read - Yodha Song Tere Sang Ishq Hua: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna's undeniable chemistry is elevated a notch higher with Arijit Singh's vocals

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Karan Johar were seen at a fashion awards yesterday. The actors are coming together for the first time. Fans who saw them together felt that they looked hot. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD and shot for a song in Italy with Prabhas. The actress will be seen in Kanguva with Suriya as well. The actress' line-up is surely an exciting one. Also Read - Shershaah to Yodha: How Sidharth Malhotra transformed into an action hero