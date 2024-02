Sidharth Malhotra is all set to impress the audience with Yodha. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film is about a plane hijack where the soldier helps the passengers and fights against the terrorists. However, he has a tough challenge to face as the flight engine makes it a big issue. People have been excited about the movie since the start and now the trailer of the film has finally released. Sidharth looks amazing in the trailer and it seems he is all set to give his best performance. The film also stars Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. Also Read - Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra in an action-packed avatar impresses Kiara Advani; actress says 'So proud of you'

Also Read - Yodha Trailer Out! Traitor or True Patriot? Sidharth Malhotra's ferocious avatar will leave you spellbound in this high octane action thriller

Yodha is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Dharma Productions bankroll the film with Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan as the producers. Karan Johar has been the one who launched Sidharth Malhotra with Student Of The Year. Also Read - Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna's sizzling off-screen chemistry leaves fans excited for the patriotic action film

Karan Johar reacts to being trolled over nepotism

He was brilliant with his performance since his first movie. However, Karan Johar has been time and again accused of launching the star kids and was called the flag barrier of nepotism. He was accused of not giving a chance to the outsiders and was trolled for it badly.

However, during the trailer launch of Yodha, he put an end to trolling over nepotism. Once and for all, Karan Johar gave the best answer to those accusing him of not giving a chance to outsiders. He said, "Shashank Khaitan, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and even the directors are also outsiders. Yodha has all outsiders."

Well, this should not end the trolling happening on him. During the trailer launch of Yodha happening in Ahemdabad, producer Apoorva Mehta was asked if they also plan to have a Yodha universe like we have the Spy-universe of YRF films, Cop universe of Rohit Shetty and others.

Apoorva Mehta said that it is too early to comment on it but he is looking forward to a Yodha universe. Yodha is all set to release in the theatres on March 15.