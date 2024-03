Yodha: The Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer film is successfully captivating audience hearts with its interesting storyline. Cinema lovers are in awe of the film, especially because of Sidharth Malhotra's performance. Be it the twists in the story, the cinematic experience, or the strong storyline, everything about the film is gripping enough to keep movie-watchers hooked to their respective seats. As more and more people are now turning out to watch the Karan Johar film, makers have offered a special treat for the fans. Also Read - Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra starrer to pick up pace after a decent start, trade expert weighs in [Exclusive]

Yodha: Buy one get one ticket free

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna have chalked out a perfect plan for this weekend. You can now watch Yodha with much more ease and comfort as the makers have offered a special treat for fans by introducing buy one, get one ticket free this weekend. All you have to do is use the promo code: YODHA and by just paying the price of one ticket, you can have another ticket for free. Check out the post below. Also Read - Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra’s seeti-maar action delights in a story full of twists and turns

While the above offer is indeed great news for all the people who have been waiting to watch Yodha, the film is already hailed as one of the biggest action films of the year. The film is performing well at the box office, and with positive word of mouth, more and more people are inclined to watch the film.

The trailer of the film already gave a glimpse that Yodha is going to blow everyone's mind. Apart from all the elements, the trailer raises the question if Sidharth Malhotra's character is a traitor or a true patriot? To find the answer, visit your nearest theatre along with your family and loved ones and enjoy the action thriller on the big screen.