Exciting news for all the Bollywood music lovers as another love song is set to be released from the renowned production house of Dharma Productions. The much-anticipated film Yodha is all set to steal hearts with its upcoming love track titled Tere Sang Ishq Hua, which is scheduled to be out tomorrow, March 7, 2024. This soulful melody is beautifully crooned by the talented duo Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, promising a musical treat for the audience. Fans can look forward to witnessing the enchanting chemistry between the lead pair, Sidharth Malhotra, and Raashii Khanna, adding an extra layer of romance to the song. Also Read - Yodha and Farzi fame Raashii Khanna reveals she always wanted to be an IAS officer

The teaser of the song has already created a buzz among the viewers, hinting at a visually stunning and emotionally captivating music video. Yodha is gearing up for its theatrical release on 15th March, further raising the anticipation levels among the audience. With such a stellar combination of talented singers and a promising on-screen pair, Tere Sang Ishq Hua is expected to be a chartbuster and a favorite among music enthusiasts. Dharma films have been known for their mesmerizing songs with stunning visuals and this song will be no different. We all already know the magic that Arijit Singh has on fans with his flawless rendition. While the film shows Sidharth in an out and out action avatar, the song will bring out his romantic side. The fresh pairing is also something that fans are eager to see. Also Read - Yodha beauty Disha Patani wishes 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with throwback picture [View Pic]

Check out Tere Sang Ishq Hua song video teaser below:

So stay tuned for the release of this mesmerizing love track and get ready to be serenaded by the magical tunes of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.