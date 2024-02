Fans of Sidharth Malhotra are very excited about Yodha. This is the first time we will see the handsome hunk in a full-blown action avatar. He is playing the role of Commander Arun Katiyal. The film also has Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. It looks like Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra are the romantic couple on the show. The two are busy promoting Yodha across India. Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna were in Jaipur where the two showed fans their amazing chemistry. Staying true to their romantic pairing, they made a smashing couple entry. Also Read - YODHA song Zindagi Tere Naam: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna number is the new love anthem of the year

Yodha has new fresh pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna

Yodha makers have brought together these stars. There is a video of the two entering a promotional event which has become quite popular. We can see the two make a great pair. Their off-screen camaraderie indicates that they will have great chemistry in the film. Sidharth Malhotra has the reputation of being a thorough gentleman. We can see that Raashi Khanna and he have a great comfort level. Take a look at the video below....

Netizens react on the video of Sid and Raashi Khanna

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna's video has got varied reactions from netizens. Some people started teasing Kiara Advani saying that she needs to see this video of Sid and the actress. The movie is a hijack action drama. Sidharth Malhotra is looking very handsome in the trailer. He has packed a punch in the action sequences too. After Shershaah, this is his big collab with Dharma Movies. We cannot wait to Sid and Raashi Khanna together on the big screen!