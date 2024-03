Yodha is one the most-anticipated films. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani and others, the movie helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre is produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create maximum buzz around the same. Yodha had one-of-a-kind trailer launch event as it was unveiled 37000 feet above the ground, on a plane. Now, Yodha has taken over the prestigious Times Square in New York. Check out the details here. Also Read - Yodha: Disha Patani takes centre stage in new action-packed promo that ignites curiosity [Watch]

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha rules Times Square

The makers of Yodha have decided to break the conventional outdoor campaign approach. They are coming up with quite a few unique ways to promote a film. While it is not new that posters of Hindi films are featured on Times Square. But with Yodha, it is an anamorphic 3D outdoor hoarding that is being showcased at the Times Square. It gives a 3 dimensional experience for the viewers and in the video, one can see that it is attracting a lot of attention of the audience. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions with the caption, "From the skyline of India to the bustling Times Square, our #Yodha shines and leaves a mark across the globe!" Also Read - Yodha diva Disha Patani stuns in her new look; fans go gaga [View pics]

Check out the post made by Dharma Productions below:

Here's a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani

Yodha is going to release on March 15. The movie is about an off-duty officer who is on an hijacked plane. He then gets on rescue mission. Going by the trailer, one can say that Yodha is a complete package. It has high-octane action sequences, romance, songs and more. Sidharth Malhotra has now exceled in roles that see him in a uniform. From Shershaah to Indian Police Force, he has proved that he can carry off a role of a soldier, cop with much ease. Now, it is time for him to be a Yodha. His chemistry with Raashi Khanna is also being loved by the masses. We are waiting for March 15! Also Read - Yodha Song Tere Sang Ishq Hua: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna's undeniable chemistry is elevated a notch higher with Arijit Singh's vocals