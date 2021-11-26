Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra starrer ropes in this starlet known for her bikinis and superkicks as the leading lady – announcement expected soon [EXCLUSIVE]

While the official announcement for Sidharth Malhotra starring in Yodha has already been made by producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the actress' name can be expected to drop anytime now. It'll also make for a very interesting, first-time pairing on screen, with two young and extremely good-looking actors, both riding high on recent commercial successes