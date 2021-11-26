Bollywood's hottest and fittest actress, Disha Patan keeps has been sharing quite the videos to her social media from her gym and MMA training sessions, where she could be seen performing the toughest of kicks or doing some weightlifting as she is clearly one of the best action girls of Bollywood. A source close to her reveals why she might be training a little harder in the gym these days. Apparently, Disha Patani has already started prepping for Yodha in full swing. Also Read - From Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl: 9 lovebirds who are seriously dating but miles away from getting married

The source shares, "Disha is currently occupied with a new project. She has been training hard in MMA and has increased her gym workout, while she is also busy rehearsing for some kickass action sequences, which can be expected from her in this new one. As per reports, she is the leading lady opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Dharma's action film, Yodha."

While the official announcement for Sidharth Malhotra has already been made by producer 's Dharma Productions, name can be expected to drop anytime now. It'll also make for a very interesting, first-time pairing on screen, with two young and extremely good-looking actors like Sidharth and Disha together, both riding high on recent commercial successes.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. The movie also stars , Tara Sutaria, and in lead roles. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang, costarring – one of the few movies that released in theatres in 2020 and among the rarer ones that actually clicked at the box office during that year.