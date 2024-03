Yodha is coming in theatres on March 15, 2024. Sidharth Malhotra has impressed fans with his avatar as Arun Katyal in the movie, which is about a hijack rescue. This is the first time he will be seen in a full-blown action avatar. The song is about his love story with Raashii Khanna. She is also serving the nation, and they are part of the same camp. The two actors have a wonderful chemistry, and fans of Sidharth Malhotra are going to fall hard for him once again. The handsome hunk's avatar will remind you of films like Shershaah. Also Read - Shershaah to Yodha: How Sidharth Malhotra transformed into an action hero

Yodha song Tere Sang Ishq Hua brings together Sidharth and Arijit Singh

Yodha is made under the banner of Dharma Movies. The production house is known for its films that have chartbuster music. Yodha has brought together the duo of Arijit Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. In the past, we have seen the combo in songs like Bolna, Humdard, Laagi Na Choote and now Tere Sang Ishq Hua. Arijit Singh is the goat of romantic songs. His numbers for Dharma Productions include hits like Ae Dil Hai Mushil and Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Watch the video of Yodha song Tere Sang Ishq Hua here



Yodha is coming on theatres on March 15, 2024. It also stars Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess. Sidharth Malhotra got immense appreciation for his performance in Shershaah. We have to see if Yodha brings in similar success for the young star.