Sidharth Malhotra has been one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry now. He has been a part of so many amazing films like Shershaah, Mission Majnu and he recently did a web series, Indian Police Force. Now, he is all set to give another hit film on nationalism. Yes, the actor is all set to be a part of Yodha. The film is about a plane hijack where the soldier helps the passengers and fights against the terrorists. However, he has a tough challenge to face as the flight engine makes it a big issue. Fans have been excited ever since the film was announced but the movie has got delayed many times.

Yes, the movie was supposed to release on 7 July 2023 but later shifted to September 2023 and then December 2023. Now, finally, the release date 0f Yodha is here. The film is all set to release on March 15, 2024. The poster of the film left everyone surprised and excited.

Yodha teaser is out now!

Now, to add to the excitement level, the teaser of the film has released. Yes, the teaser is finally here and Sidharth Malhotra looks so impressive. His action scenes in the teaser look so clean and classy. His handsome looks have won hearts and we cannot wait to see this thrilling rescue operation.

The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Yodha also stars Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions with Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan as the producers.

Sidharth was recently seen in Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty. It also starred Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Sharad Kelkar and others. The web series received mixed reactions from the audience.