After winning hearts with his uniform look in Shershaah and Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to set the screens ablaze yet again in uniform. This time it's for Yodha. The movie is one of the highly anticipated ones starring Sidharth. The Dharma Productions movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Recently, the makers dropped the Yodha Teaser and it has massively impressed fans already. They are now eagerly looking forward to the Yodha Trailer.

Yodha Teaser starring Sidharth Malhotra impresses everyone

Yodha Teaser follows the story of the hijack of a plane by some terrorists. Sidharth Malhotra plays a commando who is also on the flight. We see him perform some daredevil and massy and stylish action sequences. Sidharth looks great in uniform and we also get flashes of his work on-field. Yodha is a rescue mission story as far as the teaser is concerned. We get a glimpse of Raashii Khanna as well. She seems to be playing some officer who will try to get in contact with the pilot or the Airbus. There's a fraction of a second's glimpse of Disha Patani in Yodha too. She is seen wearing a flight attendant's uniform, actually, a saree. Disha looks gorgeous in it.

Yodha teaser trends at the top

It was yesterday that the teaser of Yodha was dropped. However, it is still trending on YouTube and that too, at the numero uno spot. Yes, you read that right. Sidharth Malhotra is getting lots of praise for his script selection and his performance in the teaser. Fans now cannot wait for the Yodha Trailer. Meanwhile, the teaser has clocked 25 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. While Sidharth's action scenes are getting praise, fans are also impressed by the VFX work in the movie. It has come as a pleasant surprise for them. The background music adds to the adrenaline-pumping action sequences we already saw in the Yodha teaser.

Imagine, if just the Yodha Teaser is this cool, how cool will be the Yodha Trailer and how cooler or coolest would be the Yodha movie?!