Yodha: The much-awaited trailer of the Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani starrer has finally been unveiled, igniting a frenzy among viewers. As the trailer unfolds, it effortlessly captures the audience's attention, hinting at an exhilarating cinematic journey ahead. Prepare to be swept away by an electrifying experience as Sidharth Malhotra's commanding presence takes center stage, delivering a performance that exudes intensity and grit in this adrenaline-fueled, high-octane action thriller.

Yodha Trailer: Check out the video below:

With promises of heart-pounding suspense and breathtaking action sequences, 'Yodha' guarantees to leave audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting its release. The trailer, in a jiffy, poses the question of whether Siddharth Malhotra's character is a true patriot or a traitor. The actor has certainly captivated the audience with his high-octane action sequences and intense acting abilities.

Yodha Trailer: First-ever film to have an in-flight trailer launch in Hindi Cinema

The power-packed trailer was unveiled mid-flight in the presence of distinguished guests from the media fraternity, who were originally en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai to attend the press conference of Yodha. But little did they know that they were in for a mind-blowing surprise: a first-of-its-kind opportunity to watch a film’s trailer amid the sky. And what better trailer to witness unfold aboard an aircraft than one of the biggest in-flight action thrillers of 2024?

To enhance and personalise the viewing ambience, each journalist on board was provided with a tablet and a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in each beat of the trailer, crafting an epic audio-visual experience unlike any other. Besides members of the media, team Yodha, including producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, along with the star cast of the film, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, were also present on the flight, making it an unforgettable day for everyone.

Expressing his excitement about the in-flight trailer launch of Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra said, ““I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I’ve given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can’t wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March.”

The never-seen- before trailer launch – thousands of feet above the ground – finally culminated in an eventful press conference, graced by media personnel from both Mumbai and Ahmedabad.