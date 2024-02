Yodha Trailer is out now. For the first time, we are seeing Sidharth Malhotra in the form of a full-blown action hero. The actor has played a soldier in the Dharma Movie Shershaah but this time, he is packing a punch at a different level altogether. Fans are also in awe of the same. Yodha also stars Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. In the trailer, we can see that Disha Patani is an air-hostess. Sidharth Malhotra is also looking very hot in every frame of the trailer. Yodha was long delayed but finally the film is hitting the cinema halls. Also Read - Yodha Trailer Out! Traitor or True Patriot? Sidharth Malhotra's ferocious avatar will leave you spellbound in this high octane action thriller

Yodha Trailer: Kiara Advani has sweetest message for Sidharth Malhotra

We can see that the Yodha trailer has all the mass elements in it. Sidharth Malhotra's better half actress Kiara Advani said it was a Banging Trailer. She also congratulated the rest of the team for the same.

Kiara Advani, is always the biggest cheerleader for Sidharth Malhotra. His career changed after Shershaah. Fans went gaga seeing the chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. In the movie, he plays the role of a son of a soldier. He gets suspended from the Army for some reason. Later, he takes it on to halt a hijack mission. Good patriotic action films with good music, dialogues and fight sequences always find takers. Kiara Advani too has some big films in her kitty like War 2, Game Changer and Don 3.