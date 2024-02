YODHA song Zindagi Tere Naam: The teaser of the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer has generated an unbelievable curiosity among the fans. The teaser gave a glimpse of how the film is going to be filled with lots of action and thrill. After Shershaah, Sidharth will once again be seen in the role of a soldier, and we clearly can't wait for the film to hit theatres on 15th March 2024. The makers of the film recently released the first song titled Zindagi Tere Naam. The song gives insight into the beautiful on-screen camaraderie of Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Check out the video below. Also Read - Yodha: Before Zindagi Tere Naam, Top 5 times Sidharth Malhotra made us fall for him with his love songs

YODHA song Zindagi Tere Naam Out!

YODHA is the first film where Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna will be working together. Viewers were confident enough about the pair, and after the release of the song Zindagi Tere Naam we couldn't agree more that the on-screen chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna can easily captivate audience attention. To add to the charm, the song has been sung by renowned singer Vishal Mishra. Vishal's magical voice, plus Sidharth and Raashii's adorable chemistry, certainly make Zindagi Tere Naam the love anthem of the year. The scenic locations where the song is shot enhance the whole experience of the video to a remarkable level. Check out the song below. Also Read - Yodha Movie: After Dhanush’s Thiruchitrabalam, Raashii Khanna all set to impress in Sidharth Malhotra starrer

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, the film also stars Disha Patani in a key role. There's a lot of excitement among viewers for this specific film. Firstly, the movie is from the same makers who gave us the wonderful patriotic film called Shershaah. Sidharth, for the second time, will be donning the uniform of a soldier, and nothing can get better than that. Disha too will be seen in a very different avatar, while Sidharth and Raashii's fresh pair has already made us excited enough.

Audiences are also loving the genre of action thrillers that are also filled with emotions of a true soldier who can go to any extent to save his country and its citizens. The film is a story about a commando who is given the responsibility to save the lives of the hostages whose plane has been hijacked.