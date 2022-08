It is not new for Bollywood stars to get extra tantrums when their films do well. 'Ek picture kya chal gai, apne aap ko samajhne lag gaya' is a statement you'd hear at production meetings, day in and day out. So now there is this new actor whose changed behaviour of late is inviting a lot of such statements for him. Well, yes, he is good-looking, he is one of the young ones whose recent films have done well at the box office and gained critical acclaim as well. He is a heartthrob and has some interesting line-up, up his sleeve as well. However, he is again bitten by the infamous 'Big Star' bug. The recent successes, especially at a time when biggies have been failing and with him being pitted against the superstars who have been there, done that, has made him believe that he has arrived in Bollywood and is now a big star.

And with that belief, comes big star tantrums as well. The young star who has a strong PR machinery working for him is giving his team a hard time. His diktat is, 'Only good and positive things should be written about me'. Anything negative about him is in the media, and the star makes sure that he ruins the day for his PR team. Who, in turn, have been resorting to requests to media to not do any negative coverage on their 'star'. With these discussions often turning into arguments and threats, with the team blaming their hyperventilating behaviour on their young star's 'trouble some' attitude.

In fact, the PR team managing this guy has also escalated the issues they are facing with him to their firm's Karta-dhartas. Following, the star has got a nice pep talk about how to behave and how not to get over sensitive about all that is written and said about him, to survive and keep his sanity in this industry. We hear that he has also been warned that if he doesn't mend his erratic issues, he will have to look for another PR agency. This conversation has also come as a jolt to this star, that while in his head he is thinking that he is a big star now, his current PR firm is not really possessive about him and is 'okay' to drop him.

Well, only time will tell if this guy is able to control his ego and rise and shine or goes down the road with his issues. Meanwhile, can you guess who this young star is?