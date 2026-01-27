‘Your name has no s*x appeal’: When 16-year-old Waheeda Rehman was asked to change her name for….; actress’ EXPLOSIVE reply to director was…

Waheeda Rehman made her debut with CID. In a career spanning over five decades, Waheeda Rehman was not only known for her brilliant acting but also for her strong opinions and self-esteem.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has given many memorable films in her career. He worked in films such as Pyaasa, Guide, Paper Kee Phool, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. She made her debut with CID. In a career spanning over five decades, Waheeda Rehman was not only known for her brilliant acting but also for her strong opinions and self-esteem. Recently at the Jaipur Literature Festival, she shared a story from his early days that got everyone thinking.

Waheeda Rehman was asked to change her name for THIS reason

Waheeda Rehman said that when she was just 16 years old and was going to debut in Bollywood with the film CID in 1956, she was asked to change her name. At that time, it was considered common to change the names of new actors in the film industry. After coming to Mumbai from Chennai, she went to Guru Dutt with her mother to sign the contract. She said, “When I came as a newcomer from Chennai to Mumbai, I was called to sign a contract by Guru Dutt ji. My mother also came along with me. He said that we want to change your name because it’s long and not good. When they said that they don’t like it, I felt really bad. That was so rude! My mom and dad kept my name, who are you to tell me that it’s not good? I refused to change it. The screen can show Waheeda Rehman and you can call me Waheeda while working, it shouldn’t matter if it’s long.” Waheeda Rehman said that she felt very bad when she was told that her name does not have glamour and sex appeal.

Waheeda Rehman refused to change her name

Guru Dutt gave examples of actors like Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Meena Kumari, whose names were changed, to convince them. Director of the film CID, Raj Khosla, said that newcomers have to work on the terms of the industry. But Waheeda Rehman replied that there should be a transaction in the work. She said, “He gave examples of Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and many others. I had a lot of pride in myself at that time, I have mellowed down with maturity. I told them a clear no, because my parents gave me this name and I like it. They said that the name doesn’t have glamour and sex appeal. I said that whatever you say, I will not change it.” Since she was a minor, her mother signed the contract. Everyone was surprised to see his confidence and clear thinking at such a young age.

All about Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman said that after three days, the filmmakers called her and said that her name would not be changed. This way, they did not compromise on their self-esteem and identity. Today, Waheeda Rehman's name is taken with respect in the history of Indian cinema. Her story tells us that true self-confidence does not come with age, and it is always right to stand up for one's identity.

