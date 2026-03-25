Youth Box Office collection day 6: Ken Karunaas' film surpasses Rs 20 crore mark, set to beat Anaswara Rajan’s With Love Record

Youth has come across as a huge success story at the Indian box office. With 5 days, it has made over 200% returns.

Youth Box Office collection day 6: Following a slow start, Kollywood is now winning hearts and Box Office collection with several successful and engaging films. Low budget films including Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, and Thaai Kizhavi have emerged as extremely successful. Interestingly, Youth - which features Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, among others, is also winning hearts. In about 5 days, the film was successful in earning over 200% returns. Read on to know the film's day 6 collection.

How much did Youth earn on day 6?

On day 6, Ken Karunaas' latest film Youth witnessed a drop, precisely 18.3%, from Rs 2.40 crore to Rs 1.96 crore in its daily earnings. With this, it earned a worldwide gross of Rs 28.75 crore and became a successful venture which has earned four times more than its reported budget of Rs 8 crore.

Youth is currently the fifth highest grossing Tamil film so far. It will continue its run and take it collection closer to With Love, which has earned about Rs 40 crore.

How much did Youth earn in 5 days?

Youth was successful in earning an estimated Rs 1.83 crore on the first Monday, which was day 5. If we draw a comparison between day 1 and 2, it showed 47.71% drop. Since the drop was less than 50%, it managed to clear the Monday test. So far, Youth has earned an estimated 19.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It has earned Rs 23.18 crore gross.

What did Ken say about thee film?

In a recent appearance, director Ken spoke about the film's Telugu release. He explained the encouraging words he received from Suriya and Karthi. Ken said he met Suriya and Karthi recently, and told them that the movie is getting released in Telugu. Then, they told him, 'You will receive the same amount of love from Telugu audiences as you did with Tamil. Because Telugu people believe in the content and support the film; they do not see the stardom.'

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