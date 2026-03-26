Youth Box Office Collection Day 7: Ken Karunaas' teen love story WINS heart, worldwide gross CROSSES Rs 31 crore

Ken Karunaas' Youth completes its first week with steady box office collections, earning over 23 crore net in India and 31 crore worldwide, as audiences connect with the teen romance story.

Youth Box Office Collection Day 7: The romantic comedy-drama Youth, written, directed, and led by Ken Karunaas, has completed its first week in theatres and moved into Day 8 on Thursday, March 26. Since its release on March 19, the film has had a steady run at the box office, gaining momentum over the opening weekend. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Youth earned around ₹2.09 crore net in India on Day 7 (Wednesday), showing in 1,762 shows with roughly 24% occupancy. This midweek performance reflects a stabilising trend after the usual weekend surge.

Youth box office collection day 7

After seven days, the film’s total net collection in India stands at about ₹23.89 crore, with a gross of ₹27.37 crore. Overseas, it has added ₹4.15 crore, bringing the worldwide gross to around ₹31.52 crore so far.

The film opened with ₹3.60 crore on its first day, followed by ₹3.50 crore on Friday. Collections improved over the weekend, hitting ₹4.90 crore on Saturday and ₹5.25 crore on Sunday, marking the highest single-day total. As expected, earnings declined slightly during the weekdays, with ₹2.40 crore on Monday, ₹2.15 crore on Tuesday, and ₹2.09 crore on Wednesday.

Youth theatre occupancy

Occupancy levels followed a similar pattern. The film started at around 35% on its first day, rose to over 50% over the weekend, peaking at 57% on Sunday, then dipped to about 29% on Monday and settled at 24% by midweek.

Youth movie cast

Youth also features a supporting cast including Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, and Abison Thevarasa. It is produced by Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

The story follows Praveen, a teenager who believes he must experience love before finishing school. Praveen develops his understanding of love through multiple relationships and emotional experiences, which lead him to different life perspectives and personal development.

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