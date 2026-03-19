Youth’ maker Karuppiah OPENS up on 12-year struggle and mid-life crisis: ‘Dream I held onto was simple’

Tamil film Youth was released in theatres, its producer Karuppiah shared an emotional note about his life's struggles and dreams. Read on to know what he said,

As soon as the Tamil film Youth was released in theatres, its producer Karuppiah shared an emotional note about his life's struggles and dreams. For 27-year-old Karuppaiah, the film is not just a project, but the result of his years of hard work and patience. He said that today, even though people consider him successful at a young age, it took him a long struggle of about 12 years to reach this point.

What did Youth’ maker Karuppiah say about struggle?

Recalling his journey, Karuppaiah said he started dreaming of working in cinema at the age of 15. He wrote that people say it is too early to become a producer at 27 years, but this journey was not easy for him. It was a path filled with 12 years of continuous hard work, failures, and expectations. He clearly said that everyone gets a different time for success, and this was the right time for him.

In his words: “27 years old? Producer? Too soon, people say. For them, it might be too soon. But for me, it's been 12 years of trying hard to break in, ever since I started dreaming about cinema at 15.”

Karuppiah also opened up about a difficult phase in his life. He said that in March last year, he was going through a kind of mental stress. At that time, he had signed two films, but both the projects were stopped in the middle and could not be released. This weakened his confidence and he began to worry about his future. He said that at that time life seemed a little closed and he did not understand what to do next.

He said, “Last March, this same Karuppiah was going through a midlife crisis, just wondering what's next in life. I had signed two films back then. Both were multistarrers, both got stuck and didn't see the light of day. Everything felt uncertain. Somewhere in that phase, life itself started feeling a little claustrophobic.”

What did Karuppiah say about the big dream?

Even in this difficult time, Karuppaiah did not give up on his dream. He said that his only goal at that time was that one day his name would appear on the screen as a writer and director. But within a year, his dream became even bigger. He realised that his aim was not just to make a name for himself, but to make good films that reach and appeal to as many people as possible.

He said, “At that point, the only dream I held onto was simple. Just to see my name on screen as a Writer-Director. Cut to one year later... That dream didn't just stay a dream. It grew. It became something bigger than me. I realized my purpose is to bring out the best cinema I enjoy to as many people as I possibly can.”

Karuppaiah expresses gratitude

Karuppaiah thanked his parents and team from the bottom of his heart. He said his parents always stood by him, and that was his biggest strength. He also mentioned his production company, Paarvathaa Entertainment, which he started with his friends. He also thanked the film's lead actor, Ken Karunas, and the entire team. In the end, he said that this is just the beginning and he wants to continue bringing good and true stories to the audience. He hoped that 'Youth' would get the love of the audience.

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