Youth X Review: Ken Karunaas’ powerful performance WINS applause, Suraj Venjaramoodu brings charm to the film; fans call it ‘promising all-rounder’

Soon after the release of Ken Karunaas' film Youth, viewers started sharing their reactions on the social media platform X. Read on to know.

Youth X Review: Ken Karunaas’ film has been released in theatres on March 19. Soon after the release, viewers started sharing their reactions on the social media platform X. Initial reactions suggest that the audience's opinion about the film is mixed. Although these reviews are preliminary, the real picture of the film can be clearer in the coming days. Ken Karunas's acting in the film is said to be very natural and effective. The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Anishma Anilkumar. GV Prakash Kumar is the film's music director. The songs and background score have helped in making the story better.

Youth X Review

Audiences are loving the concept and are appreciating the casting. One of the users wrote, “#Youth - A Promising allrounder Perf frm Ken, So Natural. Suraj, Anisma, Devadarshni Gud. GV Prakash’s Superb Music is d backbone. Simple Story, No major conflict. Fun 1st Hlf School Track with frequent comedies. 2nd Hlf begins on slow note, circles & ends emotionally. ENJOYABLE!” Another wrote, “#Youth has lot of Dhanush and Simbu References??Gen Z Yugam la…”

Talking about the first half of the film, one viewer wrote, “#YOUTH - First Half is for Youth and Second Half is for Family audiences..? The Emotional arc with Ken, Suraj and Devadharshini was beautiful..❣️ A Well packed Entertainer with Fun and Emotions..⭐?”

The second half of the film also received a good response. A user comments, “#YOUTH Second Half Review ?- A Youthful Entertainer that transforms from Fun to Serious tone in the Second Half and ends on a Beautiful emotional note..❣️- Superbly Executed and performed by #KenKarunaas..⭐ A Promising Hero and Director is here for Kollywood..?- Suraj Steals the show whenever he appears on screen..? Devadharshini was a really good support..?”

What is the story of Youth?

The story of the film revolves around a 15-year-old boy Praveen, who tries to understand love and relationships during his school life. The story has been kept simple and there are no major twists or heavy conflicts. The first half focuses more on school life and comedy, while the second half slows down a bit and takes an emotional turn.

All about Youth

Youth is directed by Ken Karunas, and he has tried to present it as a light-hearted yet emotional story. Cinematography, editing and production design are also good. The atmosphere of the film has been created keeping in mind the youth, showing themes like friendship, love, and understanding oneself.

Based on the initial response, it can be said that Youth is a film with an entertaining but simple story. This is especially true for young people.

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