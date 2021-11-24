YouTuber Basant Jangra pulling prank videos gaining traction across the audience

It takes a lot to be a competent YouTuber with loads of subscribers. You need good content, effective content and consistent efforts to digitally promote the same. So, with lots of effort, you end up becoming a known YouTuber on the web landscape. One such name is Basant Jangra, a small village boy from Haryana. He always had the idea of doing something different in his life. So, when social media came, he was quick to explore the various platforms and took an edge over them.

He always wanted to think beyond the traditional choice of jobs and professional life as youth are more inclined towards taking up government jobs. However, he thought on different lines rather than following the same old path. His journey before opening a YouTube channel was really herculious. He in order to support his family, he did many kinds of works. In 2016, he commenced his YouTube channel and started posting different videos made on various aspects of education, news but unfortunately, that did not stand out to be successful. Then at the end of 2018, he started making prank videos and started winning hearts. Each of his videos collected loads of views and some of them even went viral on the web gaining a million views on it.

He manages his channel named Basant Jangra which have a sizable number of subscribers. His YouTube channel is able to garner 2.74 Million subscribers, which have helped him emerge as a popular face on the web landscape. He has earned big using these channels and he has bigger plans this year and the coming one in order to gain big in the industry. With such an incredible feat, he is able to turn things around the world making him the role model for many in his hometown and state.