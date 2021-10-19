Bigg Boss 9 contestant and Om Shanti Om actress Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police on Monday for the alleged use of a casteist slur in a video. She had been booked under the SC/ST Act, and was later given interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The actress invited the ire of the community five months back when she allegedly used a slur in a vlog. Though she had issued an apology on social media, she was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a Dalit rights activist, Rajat Kalsan. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Dipika Kakar, Rimi Sen, Vikas Gupta and more celebs who confessed doing Salman Khan's show for money

On Monday, Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police and later released on interim bail. The Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders for the bail. Ashok Bishnoi who is representing the actress, said, "My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform)." She had shot a video with her husband, Prince Narula where he was getting ready. It seems she did not like his get-up and used a slur to describe it. People called her out on social media and some even trended #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary.

Later, Yuvika Chaudhary put out an apology on social media. She said that she was unaware of the casteist implications of the word and hence used it. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi guys I didn't kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)." Kalsan lodged the complaint alleging objectionable remarks on the Scheduled Caste community. The case was filed at Hansi.