Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress have welcomed their first bundle of joy on January 25. It's a baby boy. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans and followers. They thanked everyone for their blessings and also asked fans to request their privacy.

"To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. , Hazel and Yuvraj," read the statement.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30 in 2016.