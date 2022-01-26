Congratulations! Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are now blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child last night. He shared the news on his social media handle. Yuvraj Singh wrote, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world." It is not known if Hazel Keech and the baby are back home from the hospital or not. The baby boy is the latest entrant in the club of cricketing toddlers. The couple got married in November 2016. This is their first child.

Celebs like Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Raveena Tandon and others sent in their congratulations. Sourav Ganguly, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, VVS Laxman and other cricketers congratulated Yuvraj Singh on his first child. One of India's most flamboyant batsmen, Yuvraj Singh delighted fans in a decade long career. He also proved that he was a champion off the field as he battled cancer and came out victorious. This is how fans congratulated Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech.

#Delightful start to the day !! #YuvrajSingh n #HazelKeech blessed with a baby boy - oh what joy !! https://t.co/MwAlL6tmq6 — rajan mahan (@rajanmahan) January 26, 2022

Fav cricketer - #YuvrajSingh blessed with boy

Fav heroine - A jolie with baby girl

Fav hero - #RamCharan next nuve anna ?? https://t.co/yvg7oy8vq5 — aRRRjun Reddy (@ducku000) January 26, 2022

Congratulations both of you ❤️ ?. Love you paji #YuvrajSingh — Mr_ Dheeraj_yadav45 (@MrDheerajyadav1) January 26, 2022

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech had been dating for close to four years before they got married in Goa. We cannot wait to see the first glimpse of the little one. We wish the new parents the best in their journey in parenthood.