Cricket fans got worried when Dhanashree Verma dropped her surname from her Instagram bio. They got stressed thinking if everything was alright in the marital paradise of Indian cricketer bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and her. The news started trending on social media and how. In fact, things got very nasty as people dragged in Shreyas Iyer for no reason. It is a known fact that Iyer is very good friends with the couple. People began speculating if there would be another Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik situation here. Some of the comments directed at Dhanashree Verma were damn cheap and downright misogynistic.

After the news of a split or possible separation got viral, the couple issued a comment saying that no one should believe what is being circulated on social media. Well, it is evident that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are very much together. In the video, she is heard saying that she is going to her mom's place for a month and he is overjoyed about the same. It is too funny.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020. She is a doctor and dancer. Her videos on Instagram were quite a rage. She has worked with Aparshakti Khurrana as well. It is good to see the couple back like this. After dropped her surname, people had speculated troubles in her married life with . They ultimately separated. Fans were worried even when dropped her surnames from social media bio.