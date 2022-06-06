and Zaheer Iqbal is one couple that has kept us confused about their relationship status for some time. Few days back, Sonakshi Sinha flaunted a ring and everyone began wondering if she was engaged. Well, it was Sonakshi Sinha's birthday on June 2 and Zaheer Iqbal has wished her a belated happy birthday. He shared a video of them gorging on food and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz...Thank You for not killing me...I Love You ...Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter...P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." This is indeed a kind of confirmation that they are indeed dating. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan to shoot in Hyderabad amid death threat? Here’s what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

The two made an appearance together for the wedding of Pooja Vijan who is the sister of . Fans started asking her if he was indeed her fiance. The two have known one another for quite some time now. As she launched her beauty endeavour, Sonakshi Sinha had written, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can’t wait to share it with YOUUUU. Can’t believe it was SO EZI!!!! ”. Zaheer Iqbal is from a family of jewellers. He made his debut with the film The Notebook. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan OPENS UP on being compared with Shah Rukh Khan and called the KING; says, 'Maybe I'll take...'

His father Iqbal Ratansi is a jeweller. He is a childhood friend of . His sister Sanam Ratansi is a famous celebrity stylist in Bollywood. In the past, he was linked to actresses like and . Zaheer Iqbal was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan and 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But and he were out of the film as the script underwent some changes. Now, the cast has new faces like and . Congratulations to Sonakshi and Zaheer. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kamal Haasan's Vikram storm at box office, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's BIG OTT deal for wedding footage and more