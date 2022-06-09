Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's relationship has become the talk of the town after the former made a very public declaration of love, though the context he said it in is still under contention. On the birthday of his rumoured ladylove since a long time, Sonaskhi Sinha, the Notebook actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a sweet birthday message for the Dabangg actress. Along with the wish, Zaheer Iqbal also dropped not so subtle hint about his feelings for her. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan WEDDING PICS OUT: The star couple is a sight to behold as they exchange their vows

Zaheer Iqbal makes his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha public?

On the occasion of Sonakshi Sinha's birthday, Zaheer Iqbal wrote: "Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.S - This video sums up the entire time we've known each other." No surprises for guessing that it were the words "I Love You," which grabbed everyone's attention. Check out Zaheer Iqbal's Instagram post below:

Zaheer Iqbal's sister opens up on his relationship with Sonakshi

Now, Zaheer's sister has made a statement about his rumoured romance with , however, it's not the kind that sheds any light on the topic. When questioned by ETImes about the same, she simply stated, "I don't want to comment on this." So, the nature of her brother's relationship with Sonakshi and the context in which he write the words "I Love You" still remain much in doubt.

This isn't the first time that Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have made headlines for their rumoured love affair. The supposed lovebirds have been grabbing headlines at multiple intervals over the past year or so, but this is the closest either of them have come to making things public.