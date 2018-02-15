Zain Imam of Naamkarann fame makes us drool over his chiseled abs in this hot photoshoot - view pics!

With his intense eyes, lustrous hair and sharp features, Zain Imam is one of the classically good-looking men of Indian Television. The hot actor who plays Neil Khanna in Naamkarann has a huge fan base with girls. Off screen too, he is quite a charmer. Zain, is quite particular about his fitness, which shows in his fit frame. The actor has done a photoshoot with glamour photographer, Sajid Shahid and the pictures are drool-worthy to say the least. The actor is a spiffy dresser in real life but here, he dons what can be described as the party look. In a couple of pictures, he sports a blazer, only a blazer to show off his chiseled abs.

An automobile freak, Zain is also a sports enthusiast. At home, he does the TRX workout and pumps iron too. On the sets, he plays football once a while. In fact, pictures of the actor playing shirtless went viral for a sequence in Naamkarann. Just check out his pictures here...

We also loved the makeup done on him by Shekhar Ghosh. It is flawless and highlights the actor's sharp features. The only sore point is the excessive use of bottle green. We so wish they had opted for different hues instead.