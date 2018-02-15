BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Indian Idol 12
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
News and Gossip
Zain Imam of Naamkarann fame makes us drool over his chiseled abs in this hot photoshoot - view pics...
Zain Imam of Naamkarann fame makes us drool over his chiseled abs in this hot photoshoot - view pics!
Zain has again done a hot shoot
By
Urmimala Banerjee
Published: February 15, 2018 3:55 PM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1