Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is known for her chirpiness and her liveliness. Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The actress has been visiting temples and seeking blessings for the film and also for herself. Netizens have been trolling Sara and have been saying that she is faking it all. They also talk about Sara's religion. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her temple visits

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan was asked about people trolling her for her temple visits. The actress says that she is not bothered by it. Sara says that people are in a habit of it and that they will talk about anything that entertains them. She doesn't mind all the talk. Sara Ali Khan says what's important for her right now is that her work getting noticed. The actress shares her work and her film with Vicky Kaushal and also the success and everything is getting discussed everywhere and that's what matters.

Sara Ali Khan further adds, "So if every third person is trolling me, I don't mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise." She says if people like it, it's okay and even if they don't like it, it's okay. And it's not like she is going to stop her spiritual practice or anything. "It's my personal choice," she adds. Her statement is going in viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke here:

Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke achieves success

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a rom-com written and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film received a mixed response and had a slow start in the beginning, but it grew on the audience. And now, the film has done a business of about Rs 97 crore gross at the box office.

On the work front, Sara has a couple of films in the pipeline. She has Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino to name a few.