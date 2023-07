Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. After three films being released on OTT, this was her first release in the theatres after the pandemic. The film has made Rs 85 crores plus in the worldwide market. It has run for over five weeks, which is tremendous for a post-pandemic movie. Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. We asked the actress on who was her biggest critic at home. The actress says her parents are usually happy with what she does. She tells us, "They are a good mirror. They always tell me to listen to my audience. Ultimately, what they will say will matter. They are parents. They will always be biased, they only love and support my work." Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan back in Mumbai after a break; alleged girlfriend Palak Tiwari also seen at the airport [Watch Video]

We have seen that the nepotism debate has gained immense momentum since two years. Every star kid who is making an entry in the industry is getting trolled right from the start. Sara Ali Khan has had it better. The majority believe that she has always been honest about her privilege. People see her more favourably than others. She tells us, "I would like to say Thank You. I am very aware of where I come from. But no matter from where you start you have to run as much hard and with sincerity in this journey. The only thing is to be honest and do good work."

Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is going to make his debut with Sarzameen. The film stars Kajol in the main lead. Kayoze Irani is the director of the film. When we asked her what advice she gave her younger sibling, Sara Ali Khan said, "Just be honest and do your work. Be yourself as someone else is already out there." Coming from a family of actors and living with mum Amrita Singh, is the careers of the two a matter of dinner table conversations?

Sara Ali Khan says, "It is just as much as normal. We do not overdo chats on films and work. Yes, all of us love our work so topics definitely come out time and again."