Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in the theaters on Friday. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer did decent business on its opening day. It earned Rs. 5.49 crore against the predicted "below Rs 2 crore start", Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke takes off on Day 1... Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted (below) Rs. 2 cr start... Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push... Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. India biz."

The trade analyst also listed down the contribution of national theatre chains, which amounted to Rs. 3.35 crores, to the film's total collection. "The national chains contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1... PVR: 1.54 cr, INOX: 1.11 cr, Cinepolis: 70 lacs," he tweeted.

Taran Adarsh also stated that Laxman Utekar's directorial is expected to “maintain the momentum on Saturday and Sunday.” “The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sunday night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB,” he added.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a romantic comedy, is set in Indore. It narrates the story of a married couple Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), who are headed for a divorce. The film, co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studio, also features Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi.

Fans Review

The film has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. “Sara Ali Khan… shining like a diamond,” a fan tweeted on the microblogging site.

“I don’t understand why anyone would travel to watch zara hatke zara bachke be serious,” another wrote.

One of the Twitter users even shared a clip where Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrived at a theater to surprise fans. “The audience loves it,” read the tweet.

Fans have even given a title to Vicky and Sara’s on-screen jodi: “SARVICK.” “This movie will make you cry, enjoy , laugh and everything guys @SaraAliKhan you rocked it guys. We want SARVICK again.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first project together.

