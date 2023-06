Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring the fresh pair of and , has mostly received favourable reviews from the masses and critics. The family drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, hit the theatres on June 2. Reports suggest that in these two weeks of release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected approximately 60 crores at the ticket window. But now the film has locked horns with a fierce, new competitor. The Laxman Utekar directorial, encountered the first dip at the box office on June 16, upon the release of filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 most romantic couples in Bollywood

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opening box office collections

Despite opening to mixed reviews, ZHZB flourished at the box office, earning a decent Rs 5.25 crore on its premiere date, reports India Today. After a few days, the film gained momentum, thanks to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's enticing chemistry and the feel-good songs. The film witnessed a steady cash flow at the domestic box office, amassing a total of Rs 1.98 crores on Day 14 and Day 15.

Adipurush severely affects Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s box office collections

In a twist of fate, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's box office collections were hit with a heavy blow on June 16. Facing tough competition with and 's mythological epic Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke appears to be losing at the box office. Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's film observed a sharp plunge on Day 16. It was unable to zoom past Rs 1.08 crores on Day 15. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's total earnings now stand at Rs 64.08 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has also hinted at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s significant drop at the box office through a tweet. But, he has predicted that the film is likely to find its footing in the third week. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is impacted by the Adipurush wave but should regain strength over the weekend (Week 3). Fri 1.08 cr. Total: Rs 64.08 c,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1669928163168886786

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke plot

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around two college sweethearts. After getting married, they are constantly interrupted by relatives while having romantic and intimate moments. That’s when the pair decide to obtain a new flat through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), by getting a fake divorce.