Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is on its way. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a married couple, the film helmed by Laxman Utekar is going to release soon. The stars are on their toes promoting the film. From IIFA 2023 to IPL 2023 finals, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are everywhere doing promotions. There is enough buzz around the film for fans to be curious about it. Some also wondered how it would have been if Katrina Kaif had been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in this one as it is about a married couple. Director Laxman Utekar has the answer. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal trips while performing with Rakhi Sawant on Katrina Kaif song [Watch]

Why not in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke?

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Laxman Utekar was asked about the same and he joked that he could only work with her if Katrina Kaif could understand his language. He even quizzed if Katrina Kaif could look like a small-town heroine. Talking about why Katrina Kaif isn't the perfect fit for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he said that her personality and auro do not match the character of someone who is a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law. He was quoted saying, "I wouldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi (The aura and personality Katrina has I personally didn't feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law." He also added that if in the future there is a script that goes well with Katrina Kaif's personality then why not! Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma slays in second look too after a smashing red carpet debut

All about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

and 's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releases on June 2, 2023. The film also stars , and more in pivotal roles. The songs and the trailer of the film has already intrigued the fans. It is in comedy-romance space that will leave fans entertained. It is a family entertainer and hopefully will do well at the box office. Fingers crossed. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal ignored by Salman Khan is a baseless rumour; here’s how the two bonded sans Katrina Kaif [Exclusive]