Zara Hatke Zara Bachke received critical as well as commercial acclaim. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and directed by Laxman Utekar managed to impress all. While many of the Bollywood films are falling flat within a week, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's film has managed to pass the box office test and successfully complete two months of its run in the theatres. On August 2, the film has completed 60 days in the theatres and Sara Ali Khan is filled with gratitude over all the love that is being showered on the film.

Sara Ali Khan shares her excitement

Sharing her excitement with BollywoodLife, Sara said, "I can't believe it's been 60 days to my release. I'm just so filled with utmost gratitude to our audiences for accepting our film with so much love. It's such a perfect combination of excitement and relief to be in theatres for 2 months." Hoping to keep on going and keep doing better work, Sara says, "Now I just have to keep growing, learning and doing better and better work."

While there's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is the most loved actors from the younger lot of actors, what sets her apart is her ability to breathe life into small-town characters. Starting from debut with Kedarnath, the actress went on to garner immense love from the audiences for Atrangi Re, Gaslight and the recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It has made it evident that she possesses a unique talent to portray relatability and authenticity in her roles, captivating audiences across the nation.

All about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara’s on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing.

In the coming months, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, and Anurag Basu’s Metro Inn..Dino and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She sure seems to have a packed slate ahead!