Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are on their toes promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film directed by Laxman Utekar is going to release on June 2, 2023. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are touring the country created buzz for their film. Recently, they traveled to Rajasthan and managed to enthral fans. Now a video of Sara Ali Khan has made its way to the internet in which she could be seen taking an auto ride after the promotions. Also Read - Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Maddock Films next; Here's everything you need to know

's auto ride video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan has always been the most chilled-out celebrity since her debut. Whenever she is at events, she loves to have fun. Well, auto-ride is fun, isn't it? So when Sara Ali Khan stepped out of the event, her car did not come. She saw an auto waiting and she quickly jumped into it. Laughingly she said, 'Arey gaadi nahi aayi' and asked the auto driver to move. There's another video of Sara Ali Khan in which she is laughing hard as her friend forgot to pay money to the auto driver. Also Read - Shubman Gill drops a thirst trap on Twitter wearing only a towel; fans joke, 'When you date a girl from the Nawab family and still can't afford to buy clothes'

As the video went viral, trolls being trolls called it a publicity stunt. Some of the trolls said that Sara Ali Khan is overacting. But many of her fans came to her defence and said that they love her simplicity. A comment read, "Thik hi publicity ho ya kuch... She is sweet n behaved so well... I personally like her simplicity." Another comment read, "Har bar overacting nahi hoti bahut bar sach bhi hota hai...she look sweet by Nature." Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan's 'Ghunghat' trend; Bigg Boss 11 star looks fairy-like in short white dress [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the trailer and songs have already got fans interested. Sara Ali Khan and 's chemistry has left fans desperate to watch the film in theatres. The story is about a married who then wants to seek divorce. It appears to be a slice-of-life drama with a lot of comedy. Sara Ali Khan recently also hit headlines as reports of her being roped in for an film went viral.