Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are paired together for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer of the film is finally out. After much anticipation, the title of Laxman Utekar’s directorial was dropped a day before the trailer release. The cast and crew of the movie were present at the trailer launch event. Scroll down to know about the trailer of the latest upcoming movie.

The trailer opens with a voice introducing Vicky as Kapil and Sara as Somya who just got married. The drama begins when their happy married life passes years and they decide to get separated. After being madly in love the couple now wants a divorce. A slide in the trailer read ‘Divorce Sah Parivar’ which indicates Laxman Utekar’s previous movie Luka Chupi where the couple is in a live-in relationship with the family.

and were seen being all romantic sharing their sizzling chemistry. The film promises to be a blend of laughter, romance, and drama. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is touted to be a full family entertainer. The film will be a romantic usual love story with a different tinch of drama. The lead and supporting cast will take you on an entertaining ride.

Watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer

The makers unveiled the title yesterday with a unique video. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings an unexplored pairing in Bollywood roping Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan together. Their fresh chemistry is one of the major highlights of the movie. It is awaited to see what the talented stars will bring to the plate in their first movie together. Both have already created hype with their social media posts and are expected to be tagged as the next best jodi of Bollywood.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by and Jyoti Desphande under the banners of Maddock Films. The film is the third collaboration of director and producer Dinesh Vijan after Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Laxman Utekar has co-written the story with Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 2nd June 2023.