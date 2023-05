Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are teaming up for the first time for Laxman Utekar's rom-com titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The title was announced yesterday with some stills. Sara and Vicky look great together in the still but it is the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer that will need your attention. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer was launched in Mumbai in much fanfare. The trailer launch was as quirky as the title and the story. Sara and Vicky hitched an auto to reach Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. Sara is in a yellow saree while Vicky wore a white tee and denim and denim jacket. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a usual family entertainer with some hatke drama

What is the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer all about?

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke tells the tale of two happily married individuals, Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara. They are much in love and seem like every other romantic couple but something goes wrong and they start fighting. Eventually, they both decide to divorce each other. However, their feelings for each other still remain and through the process of divorce, several comedic elements take place. Why do Kapil and Somya want a divorce? We will have to wait till 2nd June and watch the film in cinemas to find out. Meanwhile, the trailer is going viral in entertainment news.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer:

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as a couple planning a divorce has somewhere struck a chord with the audience and some of the cinema lovers have found the trailer boring. Some of the netizens wonder if the film should have been released on OTT than have a theatrical release. Have a look at the tweets here:

Watched #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer and the only reaction is: 'karna kya chahte ho?'

and not in a 'ooh looks interesting, i'm intrigued to buy tickets' kinda way but more like 'what has happened to #VickyKaushal 's film selection?' way — Shreya Mukherjee (@shreya27mukh) May 15, 2023

Brilliant trailer now super excited to watch this film #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — Bauva9044 (@bauva9044) May 15, 2023

Very good trailer and Vicky ,Sara look great together as a pair!!#ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — Manoj 1234 (@Manoj1271135414) May 15, 2023

A must watch trailer for all go and watch it now #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — Lado (@Lado9044) May 15, 2023

The trailer has everythingbthe title itself making a good positive response we'll suited for roles #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — ?????? ??? (@anuragrao9826) May 15, 2023

The #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer is like a breath of fresh air in the world of movies. Finally, something unique is arriving pic.twitter.com/e0SSJaWZjV — ?❤️BARKHA ❤️? (@BarkhaSeth_8) May 15, 2023

The storyline is looking really interesting to me#ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — Dev ✶ (@itsdevherex) May 15, 2023

very funny trailer you must watch #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — Payal singh (@payal_ll) May 15, 2023

How can u make a movie based in indore and not feature Rajwada in it??

Sara ali khan's indori dialect is also wrong!

As an indori this trailer underwhelms & annoys me! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailerhttps://t.co/dZ9M4fq3Uf — mrig_trushna (@mrig_trushna) May 15, 2023

Will be watching for Vicky and the songs. Trailer looks fun ?#ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer — katrina turquotte Supremacy (@Uaena_VIP) May 15, 2023

chutya movie maha overacting,trailer hi nahi jhela ja raha #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke — JOJO ? ? (@Jatinkapoor123) May 15, 2023

Zara hatke Zara bachke, From this film :) https://t.co/yGPXe7kXrI — Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) May 15, 2023

What a horrible trailer #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke. Cringe level gone beyond infinity. Overacting by #SaraAliKhan & #VickyKaushal with crap dialogues. — Vijay (@vijaymaverick88) May 15, 2023

Look like OTT devloped version — Shahzad Quraishi (@shahzadqrsha) May 15, 2023

Whoever cut this trailer should be fired. Terrible editing. No flow. No idea what the story is. Shocking coming from Maddock. — Sahhar Hafiz (@Sahhar1) May 15, 2023

Kaun dekhega yeah Bhai ?? Bollywood making shitt garbage films now days imagine Vicky kaushal in romentic films youth hi accept nhi karega film ghnta chalegi — पार्थ. (@iparthjoshii) May 15, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke should have released on OTT not in cinemas. Clearly it was made for ott space only — Sethi (@filmyseth) May 15, 2023

The trailer of #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke does not impress. The fake gags used in the trailer look so absurd that I do not even have any expectations from the #VickyKaushal-#SaraAliKhan starrer. The only thing which can now impress is the main conflict of the movie. pic.twitter.com/bcFMALwNuF — ~पार्थ (@iparthg21) May 15, 2023



Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is bankrolled by Maddock Films and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame has helmed the movie. He has also penned the script alongside Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releases on 2nd June 2023. It is a great date since there are no big releases until Mid-May. Earlier Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was scheduled for June release but it was postponed to September 7.