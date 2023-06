is known to be a religious person. The young actress visits shrines like Kedarnath Temple, Ajmer Sharif and of late she was at the Mahakal Temple. The actress' visit to the famous temple of Lord Shiva led to her being trolled. Many said how was she given an entry given that her father Saif Ali Khan is a Muslim. The actress said that she believed in good energy. She said she would pray anywhere if she felt the energy and vibe of the place was good. Sara Ali Khan also said that as an actress her work is up for critique but this is a personal thing. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan REACTS to getting trolled over visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple and her reply will make haters burn

The video of this is on a news agency. said that such questions should be posed to people who are trolling in the first place. He said when media covers such topics, these people get encouraged to put out such comments. Vicky Kaushal said the actors are here to promote a movie but such queries are being posed by the press. Many have hailed him for coming to the aid of the actress. Sara Ali Khan has full right to practise whatever religion she wishes to. Fans have lauded the courage of Vicky Kaushal in saying this in a firm but polite manner. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal on getting beaten up by on-screen wife in movies 'Real life mein to nahi ho raha hai aisa' [Watch]

Attaboy Vicky, always on point! And I am sad that Sara was even asked this question. Her faith is nobody's business, period. pic.twitter.com/fiiQx2P8WH — A ? (@scrappinthrough) May 31, 2023

Good Vicky! — Sayyam Jain (@Sayyamjain04) June 1, 2023

I’m glad she said what she said ..love her hate her it’s ok ..but her believes are not anyone’s business and it’s not even a space people should discuss to begin with .. Well said both of them ?? — the thing is ...!! (@shad20145) May 31, 2023

vicky made some extremely great point here. also loved the way sara handled that sensitive topic. kudos to them?? — Ishika?? (@freesoulishika) May 31, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is coming on June 2, 2023. It is a family comedy set in small town India. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan play the role of a young couple. This is the first time the two are coming together for a movie. Also Read - Varun Dhawan reminds Vicky Kaushal he is married to India's massiest actress Katrina Kaif after he asks tips to become a massy actor [Watch video]