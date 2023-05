Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is coming on June 2, 2023. The movie has and in lead roles. After 's Jawan got delayed, people were wondering which movie would take that place. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is a small-town romance, and is supposed to be similar to Luka Chuppi in terms of treatment and flavour. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are looking like a refreshing new couple. The actor shared the news on his social media handle. The film has been shot majorly in Uttar Pradesh. It was earlier titled as Luka Chuppi 2. Also Read - Jawan: Did Shah Rukh Khan reveal the name of Atlee's newborn son? Fans find emotional connect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Shah Rukh Khan fans had been waiting for Jawan on June 2 with immense excitement. But it seems the VFX work on the movie is pending. The shoot of Atlee's film ended in April. has shot a song with Shah Rukh Khan. Also, has choreographed a song of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan. Trade experts had their eyes on the line up of films wondering who will take up the June 2 date. Vicky Kaushal's last movie Govinda Naam Mera came on OTT. Many felt it would have been a decent theatrical release. Also Read - Jawan pushed to September: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason behind delay; shares AbRam Khan's reaction to poster

ALWAYS LATE TO THE PARTY!!! ?????

BUT HOW ADORABLE IS THIS AND ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE TRAILER OUT TOMORROW! ?? ARIJIT x VICKY! ?? My day is already made I don't what would happen once trailer and promotions are out!#VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke pic.twitter.com/jCnTGbKvL1 — Tans (@kaifkaushal) May 14, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Another poster of #VickyKaushal and #SaraAliKhan upcoming movie"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke". Getting good vibes from this film and waiting for the trailer!!#ZaraHatkeZaraBachKeTrailer will be out tomorrow. 2nd June 2023!!#MaddockFilms #JioStudios pic.twitter.com/YBYqwSDpM2 — Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) May 14, 2023

The trailer of this movie is coming tomorrow. It seems Arijit Singh has sung a number for the lead couple. Fans cannot wait to see these two Punjabis take over the screen together. Also Read - Jawan release date out: Shah Rukh Khan ends all the confusion; Atlee directorial to hit theatres in September