Vicky Kaushal is finally back in action, and he was looking all geared up at the trailer launch of his next release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with Sara Ali Khan. The film Realised has been released online, and the fans are giving mixed reactions to this divorce story. Talking about the trailer, it is so good to see Vicky and Sara together in one frame, as they look so good together. As the story is all about the divorce and disagreements between the new married couple, Vicky cheekily gets asked about his personal life, as he himself is married to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, and it's been a year of their marriage.

Vicky is questioned if he would divorce Katrina Kaif and marry another heroine if he found someone better than her. Vicky gets extremely surprised and doesn't know how to answer this, and later he adds that his relationship with his beloved wife Katrina is for eternity and more. Vicky Kaushal's reply would win the hearts of everyone present at the trailer launch, along with his heroine Sara Ali Khan.

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal giving the perfect reply when asked if he would divorce Katrina Kaif for someone better. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky Kaushal is the perfect guy for Katrina Kaif, and he has proved it time and again. In one of his interviews, Vicky said that he will never want to hurt Katrina ever, and she has been hurt many times in her relationship. Well, where do you get a man like Vicky Kaushal? While the world calls him the perfect husband, the man says he isn't. "I’m not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend, or an actor. I think that’s the ongoing quest, and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I’ve always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel like you’re reaching there, but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment". Vicky Kaushal is definitely head over heels in love with his wife.