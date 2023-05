Veer actress Zareen Khan was seen outside a gym today. The actress was dressed in a tee and leggings. The lady looked a little on the fuller side. Zareen Khan has been quite open about the fact that she tends to gain weight. The actress waved to the paparazzi. Netizens have left some extremely disgusting comments under the video. Some schooled her saying that she needs to be more regular to the gym, while others said that a good body is a combination of diet and exercise. While some might have had good intentions, the brutal trolling of the actress is quite appalling. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Zareen Khan just can’t hide her excitement for Salman Khan’s movie, here’s what she said [watch video]

Take a look at the video of Zareen Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bandra girl Zareen Khan has aims to become a doctor but later she wanted to become a model. The actress said that she weighed 100 kgs as a teen. It took a lot of discipline to shed that weight and aspire for a career in acting. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

Also Read - Zareen Khan once again gets fat shamed for her latest appearance; but she gives a damn and walks away like a diva [View Pics]

We can see that some of the comments are downright disgusting. This is not the first time that Zareen Khan has been fat-shamed. The actress has said that she was asked to put on some weight when she did her debut film, Veer and said people trolled her as Fatrina. At that time, she weighed only 50 kgs. The actress said she was 100 kgs in college but no one bullied her there.

Zareen Khan is not the only actress to be fat-shamed in Bollywood. We have seen how Vidya Balan faced incessant trolling from some sections even though she was a superb actress. Despite that, Vidya Balan went on to deliver hits and led the way for women-centric cinema in Bollywood. Zareen Khan has said that the trolls do not bother her. Even new actresses like Mrunal Thakur have faced mean comments for their body type.