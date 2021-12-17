Zareen Khan has been dating fame Shivashish Mishra for quite a while now. The two are often spotted spending time together and the actress keeps sharing their pictures on social media as well. But when it comes to talking about it openly, Zareen seems to hesitate a lot. Also Read - From Rashami Desai to Shehnaaz Gill: 5 popular Bigg Boss contestants who openly confessed their love for fellow housemates

When Zareen was recently asked about her relationship with Shivashish, she told Hindustan Times, "We are trying to get to know each other. We are similar people and like each other's company. Let's see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that's about it."

However, when asked if they are dating, Zareen said, "Dating or not dating, we are best friends," adding that I'm too old school to understand these terms. We are in a beautiful phase. I'm liking and enjoying it." However, when she was prodded further and asked if there's a romance between them, Zareen couldn't stop blushing. She went on to say that "My personal life is something I've never really spoken about. I find that very awkward."

Talking about Shivashish, whom she fondly calls as Shiv, Zareen said, "He is a great guy. I like the fact that he has a childlike personality, just like me. There’s no pretend and just honesty between us.”

Zareen and Shivashish had recently flown to Goa for a much needed vacation together. The trip was apparently a gift from Zareen to the love of her life Shivashish. They had shared a few pictures of them having a great time together on social media.

She had also wrote a heartfelt note for Shivashish on his birthday. "Teda hai par Mera hai ? Happiest Birthday my Shiv ❤️ May God bless you always with all that you wish for," read the post.

It remains to be seen when Zareen and Shivashish will come out as a couple publicly and surprise their fans on social media.