Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen awarded Mahasamman for lifetime impact

Sushmita Sen has transformed from a Miss Universe titleholder to an OTT entertainment leader who now symbolises empowerment, perseverance and personal transformation. Her life shows how to live with genuine self-expression while facing challenges and becoming stronger after every defeat.

The term "single mother" remained unfamiliar to most people when Sushmita Sen decided to establish a new definition for it. At the age of 24, she challenged societal norms while she fought her court battle to prove that motherhood exists through bravery and strong beliefs, and emotional strength, which exists in all people.

The Filipino city of Manila served as her starting point for international fame when an 18-year-old Indian girl achieved the title of Miss Universe as the first Indian woman to do so in 1994. The historic victory established a new beginning for her life journey, which led to extraordinary experiences.

Indian cinema accepted her glamorous image while viewers appreciated her honest display of personal style. She lived her life according to her own rules instead of following the expectations of others. She developed her own path through life, which allowed her to break established social conventions. Through her decision to become a single mother at a young age, she proved that women attain personal fulfilment through self-confidence rather than needing social approval.

The test of time showed her ability to resist challenges. The situation included work interruptions, together with medical issues and personal difficulties. She rose from the ashes like a phoenix while maintaining her unbreakable dedication. The acclaimed series Aarya brought her back to television, which proved her enduring talent. The world witnessed a comeback which showed his artistic abilities and his renewed strength.

Sushmita Sen received the Mahasamman award at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 because of her exceptional achievements in the entertainment industry.

